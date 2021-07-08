MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Phlegar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $57,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $211,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,282 shares of company stock worth $349,123.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

