Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of RQI stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
