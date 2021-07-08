RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
RFM stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77.
In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00.
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.