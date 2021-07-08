RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

RFM stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.