Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HINT stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.13) on Thursday. Henderson International Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 137 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 175.37 ($2.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.74.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Lucy Walker acquired 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,169.05 ($11,979.42).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.