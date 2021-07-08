Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

