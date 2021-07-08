Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $780,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

PayPal stock opened at $297.13 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.56. The firm has a market cap of $349.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.88, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

