Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Shares of CREE opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.91. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

