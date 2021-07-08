Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,720 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after acquiring an additional 106,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,202,000 after acquiring an additional 167,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

