Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

