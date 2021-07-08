Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after purchasing an additional 483,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.