Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

