Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 95,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.