Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 3,895 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.43 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

