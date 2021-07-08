Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of CI opened at $235.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

