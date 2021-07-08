Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 310,280 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 471.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $30,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.52. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

