The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

