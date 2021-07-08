National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Lifted to “B+” at TheStreet

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.