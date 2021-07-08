Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Corning by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 309,698 shares worth $13,888,714. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

