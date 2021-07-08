Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 615,200.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter.

UPRO opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $118.70.

