Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

