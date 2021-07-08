PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. PTC reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $144.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

