Uptrennd Reaches Market Cap of $220,825.95 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $220,825.95 and approximately $62.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001062 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00258776 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

