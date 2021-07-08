Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.

Progress Software stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

