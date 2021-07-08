Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $182.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,504.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,165.57 or 0.06662334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.35 or 0.01496264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00399697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00153908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.99 or 0.00630641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00420072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00344838 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

