Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

