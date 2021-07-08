CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,283,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

