Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $264,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $562,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $14,784,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

