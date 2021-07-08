AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.