Insider Buying: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.09. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

