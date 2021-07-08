Analysts Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target at $27.75

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

MRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MRSN opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

