133,424 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 176.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tellurian by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELL stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

