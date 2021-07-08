Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $295,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in DocuSign by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $288.94 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $293.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

