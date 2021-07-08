3,216 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,299,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

