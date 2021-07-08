Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

