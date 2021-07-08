Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $463.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.