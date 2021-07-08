Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 7.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.25 and last traded at $93.25. 4,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 197,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

The firm has a market cap of $632.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

