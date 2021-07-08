Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.30

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.30 and last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 2345783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

