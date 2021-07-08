H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.80

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.80 and last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 603633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

HR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.97.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

