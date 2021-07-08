Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.28

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $61.14, with a volume of 43976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 130.87, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

