Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.27 and last traded at $106.22. Approximately 8,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 343,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.30.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Get Qualys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.57.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $23,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.