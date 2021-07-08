The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,534,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $134.51 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.81.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.