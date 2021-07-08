Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

AGCO stock opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

