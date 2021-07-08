Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

