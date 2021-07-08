S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 187.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $419.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

