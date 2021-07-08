iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 154.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $158.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.32 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

