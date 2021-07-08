FIL Ltd Sells 44,600 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

NYSE AIRC opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last 90 days.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.