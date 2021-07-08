AGF Investments Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

