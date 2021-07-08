AGF Investments Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $251.98 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.