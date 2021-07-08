AGF Investments Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN opened at $258.66 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.00 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.43.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $3,025,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,437,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,205,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $54,397,402. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

