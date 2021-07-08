Cedric Pech Sells 527 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,542.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $357.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $315,895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $195,138,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $178,536,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.